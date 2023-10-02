We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Vegetarian 2 Spinach and Cheddar Lattice 280g

Tesco Vegetarian 2 Spinach and Cheddar Lattice 280g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.75

£6.25/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lattice
Energy
1618kJ
387kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
20.3g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.7g

high

54%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 300kcal

Puff pastry with spinach and cheddar filling topped with a puff pastry lattice.
Crisp & Creamy Savoury slice filled with spinach and Cheddar cheese in puff pastry
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach (13%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Leek, Single Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Potato, Salt, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring (contains Milk), Sugar, Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Potato Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Nutmeg, Turmeric, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

280g e

View all Pies & Savouries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here