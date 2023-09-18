Nescafe Gold Mocha Chocolate Caramel Brownie 7 X 21.4G

Instant coffee and cocoa beverage. Caramel flavour. NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second! NESCAFÉ® Cup of Respect Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans. From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of NESCAFÉ. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust. For more information and to view our latest products, visit www.Nescafe.com/gb Join our Facebook community at facebook.com/NescafeUK Follow us on Instagram @nescafegolduki

Deliciously indulgent coffee shop style mocha, inspired by your favourite Chocolate Caramel Brownie dessert Crafted using high quality coffee beans, fresh british milk, drinking chocolate and notes of caramel flavour. 7 convenient sachets for easy preparation of your dessert-inspired treat

Introducing the new NESCAFÉ GOLD Chocolate Caramel Brownie Mocha. An extra-indulgent instant coffee inspired by your favourite dessert. This dreamy frothy coffee has a rich and creamy texture, perfectly crafted with cocoa, high quality coffee and notes of caramel flavour to create the ultimate me-time treat. Crafted using high quality Robusta coffee beans, each instant mocha coffee sachet is easy to prepare – simply add hot water and savour the taste of a coffee that has been created with quality ingredients. Pop the kettle on, sit back and enjoy this delicious instant coffee, any time anywhere.

84 calories per mug Low fat when prepared No artificial flavours Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 149.8G

Ingredients

Fat-Reduced Drinking Chocolate (37%) (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (25%)), Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (7%) (Instant Coffee (6.5%), Roast and Ground Coffee), Lactose (Milk), Starch, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 7 mugs

Net Contents

7 x 21.4g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Craft the Perfect: Chocolate Caramel Brownie Mocha 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug. 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly. 3. Perfection takes time; wait 20 seconds and stir again. 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy! Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

