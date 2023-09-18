We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato Katsu Style Curry with Rice & Peas 380g

Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato Katsu Style Curry with Rice & Peas 380g

£3.00

£7.90/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1767kJ
420kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.5g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal

Spiced sweet potato in a mildly spiced curry sauce topped with ciabatta style breadcrumbs with cooked jasmine rice and peas.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Aromatic & Warming Sweet potato in a mildly spiced curry sauce with jasmine rice & peas
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice (29%) [Jasmine Rice, Water], Sweet Potato (24%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ginger Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Flavouring, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

