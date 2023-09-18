Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato Katsu Style Curry with Rice & Peas 380g

Spiced sweet potato in a mildly spiced curry sauce topped with ciabatta style breadcrumbs with cooked jasmine rice and peas.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Aromatic & Warming Sweet potato in a mildly spiced curry sauce with jasmine rice & peas

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice (29%) [Jasmine Rice, Water], Sweet Potato (24%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ginger Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Flavouring, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e