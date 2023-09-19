We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Vietnamese Style Pork Belly 475g

£5.50

£11.58/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2728kJ
659kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
57.0g

high

81%of the reference intake
Saturates
21.3g

high

107%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.76g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1605kJ / 387kcal

Slow cooked seasoned pork belly with a sachet of Vietnamese style honey and soya glaze.
Aromatic & Tender Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 475G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (73%), Vietnamese Style Glaze [Water, Sugar, Honey, Corn Starch, Concentrated Lime Juice, Soya Bean, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Ginger Purée, Salt, Chilli Pepper, Lemongrass Purée, Garlic Purée, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spices, Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Water, Dextrose, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Spices, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Trisodium Citrate), Coriander Leaf, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

475g e

