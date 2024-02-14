Tesco Finest Banana, Butterscotch & Pecan Sponge Puddings 260g

Banana sponge with butterscotch sauce and pecan nuts.

Our chefs make an indulgent banana sponge. The sponges are finished with pecans & a silky butterscotch sauce made using British cream. Rich & indulgent banana sponges with pecans & smooth butterscotch sauce made with British cream.

Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butterscotch Sauce (54%) [Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour], Banana Purée (9%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Pecan Nuts (3.5%), Butter (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

260g e (2x130g)