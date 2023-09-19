We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked BBQ Chicken Wings 795g

Tesco Slow Cooked BBQ Chicken Wings 795g

£5.50

£6.92/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1554kJ
371kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
1.07g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 220kcal

Slow cooked seasoned chicken wings with a sachet of barbecue glaze.
SLOW COOKED Sweet & Sticky Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 795G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (86%), Barbecue Glaze (9%) [Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Honey, Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Chilli Purée, Onion Purée, Smoked Paprika, Mustard Flour, Smoked Salt, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Sugar, Turmeric], Sugar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Salt, Yeast, Smoked Salt, Tomato Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract, Pimento Extract, Flavouring, Ginger Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Cinnamon Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

795g e

