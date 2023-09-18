We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moo Free Choccy Advent Calendar 70g

£3.00

£4.29/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Milk Chocolate Alternative Advent CalendarMoo free has been leading the charge with dairy-dodging Choccy for over a decade. We can safely say that we're one of the first pioneers in the free-from and vegan choccy world. We have created some truly delicious Choccies and we purchase cocoa from Rainforest alliance certified farms for this product to help support sustainable farming.Find out more at ra.org
Moo free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy dodging bite.
Behind the scenes we are quite shy and bashful, so in the past we haven't shouted about the good things we naturally do, but this is what has always motivated us, doing good things: we send zero waste to landfill and are also proud to count people with autism amongst our wonderful team.We hope that you love our dairy dodging Choccy as much as we love making it.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
For Dairy Dodging Christmas Choccy ChompersDairy free, gluten free, soya freeNo Palm OilA Choc-packed Party of Milk-free MayhemSuitable for vegetarians & vegans
Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa (37%) (Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*), Rice Powder (Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Inulin, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya

Net Contents

70g ℮

