Garnier Skin Active Probiotic Eye Sheet Mask 6G

GARNIER SKN ATV PROBIOTIC EYE SHEET MASK 6G

Supercharged with Probiotic Fractions: To repair the delicate skin around the eye area and reduce appearance of eye bags. Eyes appear bright & refreshed! UK's #No1 Sheet Mask Brand: In just 15 minutes, moisture is restored, skin around the eyes looks illuminated! Biodegradable by Home Compost: Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the pack in the general waste bin. Dermatologically Tested & Vegan Formula*: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. *This formula contains no animal derived ingredients or by-products. Our probiotic eye mask contains probiotic fractions, known for their repairing properties. The eye area looks illuminated and bags look significantly less visible. Eye contour looks repaired and feels healthier. On the surface, this sheet mask repairs and strengthens the think skin barrier around the eyes, leaving undereye area looking healthier. Below the surface, this sheet mask locks in hydration and leaves the eye area feeling nourished and renewed. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. Don't bin it, compost your mask! Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the pack in the general waste bin. Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.

Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 6G

Ingredients

96759701, Aqua/ Water, Glycerin/ Alcohol, Propanediol, Propylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Acetic Acid, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Lactic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Maltodextrin, Mannose, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Parfum / Fragrance, Potassium Sorbate, Saccharomyces / Xylinum / Black Tea Ferment, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyalutonate, Sodium Phytate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Xanthan Gum, (F.I.L. Z292394/1)

Preparation and Usage