Pukka Vegan No Steak Pie

Pukka Vegan No Steak Pie

£2.00

£2.00/each

£4 off £12 spend on selected plant based and vegetarian products. Coupon deducted after Clubcard Prices applied. Enter Coupon code GR4LFP at checkout (case sensitive). T&Cs apply. Valid on orders collected or delivered between 01/01/2024-21/01/2024
Vegan
Vegetarian

Tender soy protein chunks with rich Worcestershire style gravy, in a light puff pastry case.
We believe everyone deserves full on flavour – that’s why our vegan pies taste so good!Whether you’re looking for a tasty vegan meal or simply trying something new on a meat free Monday our vegan pies deliver the Pukka promise of full on flavour and are approved by the vegan society.If you like our vegan no steak pie, here's some more for you to tryVegan minced steak & onionVegan chicken & mushroom
Pukka is an independent, family company, still based where it all began in the centre of the UK.With a passion for pies and savoury pastry, chilled and frozen, we are proud to be the UK's number one pie brand*.Our story of baking great tasting, quality food for people, whatever it takes, at the game, at home and on the go, dates back to when we started baking and making pies in 1963, encased in our signature 144 layers of golden pastry...and still today we continue to deliver distinctly Pukka full on flavour.*IRI 52wk Chilled Pie Brands Value sales data to 14.5.23
With tasty filling under crispy crust our vegan pie is a meat-free must144 layers of crispy puff pastryRustic crimped crustVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Soy Protein Chunks (13%) (contains: Water, Isolated Soy Protein, Pea Fibre, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Flavourings), Starch, Beef Flavour Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Worcestershire Style Sauce (0.5%) (contains: Water, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Sugar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Ground Spices: (Ginger, Cloves), Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

