Tesco 2 10X Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 600G

Tesco 2 10X Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 600G

£4.20

£7.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 rashers
Energy
499kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.68g

high

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 200kcal

Unsmoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water.
From trusted farms. Slowly cured for a succulence and a full flavour.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

600g e (2 x 300g)

