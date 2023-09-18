We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Clementine Shortbread Fingers 165g

Tesco Finest Clementine Shortbread Fingers 165g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One shortbread
Energy
445kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2118kJ / 506kcal

All butter shortbread fingers with clementine oil and cinnamon.
Our clementine shortbread fingers come from a small second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe infused with clementine then bake them for a melt in the mouth texture.SPICED & CITRUSY All butter shortbread fingers infused with spiced, citrusy notes of clementine
Pack size: 165G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (27%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Clementine Oil, Salt, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU wheat flour and British butter.

Number of uses

approx 8 Servings

Net Contents

165g e

