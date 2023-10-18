BREVILLE ZEN GREY 4 SLICE TOASTER

Welcome cool, calm style to your kitchen with the Breville Zen Collection, featuring a glossy linear pattern with high shine chrome accents and illuminated controls for ease of use. This Breville toaster looks stylish and also handles the basics with ease. The variable width slots accommodate different bread sizes, crumpets and bagels, while the variable browning controls ensure every slice is just the way you like it. Remove smaller slices without burning fingers with the High Lift facility. A removable crumb tray and cord storage helps keep your worktop clean and tidy.

