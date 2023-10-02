We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oumph! Mexican Spiced Fajita Strips 280g

£3.50

£12.50/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

100 g contains:
Energy
573kJ
173kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573 kJ/137 kcal

Vegan, soya protein-based strips with Mexican-style seasoning.
Oumph! - What?Oumph! is here to rock your taste buds with epic, plant-based food. Simple as that.We're that extra kick you've been searching for - that extra something that'll leave your mouth watering and make you forget your tablemanners. So what are you waiting for?Get stuck in.Oumph! Döner Style KebabOumph! Spicy DrumsGet more Oumph!
Epic veggie eatingMade from Soya ProteinWorld Food Innovation Awards - 2021 Winner Best BrandSizzle it, Wrap it, Stuff itQuick-frozenVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Soya Protein Strips 84% (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Seasoning 10% (Salt, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Spice (Oregano, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Coriander, Chili, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in capital bold letters.

Net Contents

280g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

