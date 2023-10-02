Oumph! Mexican Spiced Fajita Strips 280g

Vegan, soya protein-based strips with Mexican-style seasoning.

Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Soya Protein Strips 84% (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Seasoning 10% (Salt, Paprika, Onion, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Spice (Oregano, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Coriander, Chili, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in capital bold letters.

Net Contents

280g