Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chilli Jam Pizza 396g

A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, chipotle chilli jam, full fat soft goat's cheese, and parsley.

Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. Topped with creamy mozzarella, tangy goat’s cheese and mature Cheddar. Finished with chilli jam. *Hand stretched, wood fired pizza topped with mozzarella, goat's cheese, mature cheddar, and finished with a chipotle chilli jam.

Pack size: 396G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Semolina (Wheat), Chipotle Chilli Jam (3%) [Sugar, Red Pepper, Water, Tomato Paste, White Grape Vinegar, Onion, Lemon Juice, Chilli Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Tomato Paste, Yeast, Salt, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Deactivated Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

396g e