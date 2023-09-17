We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chilli Jam Pizza 396g

Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chilli Jam Pizza 396g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.75

£1.20/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pizza
Energy
2312kJ
550kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
2.13g

high

36%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1133kJ / 270kcal

A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, chipotle chilli jam, full fat soft goat's cheese, and parsley.
Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. Topped with creamy mozzarella, tangy goat’s cheese and mature Cheddar. Finished with chilli jam.*Hand stretched, wood fired pizza topped with mozzarella, goat's cheese, mature cheddar, and finished with a chipotle chilli jam.
Pack size: 396G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Semolina (Wheat), Chipotle Chilli Jam (3%) [Sugar, Red Pepper, Water, Tomato Paste, White Grape Vinegar, Onion, Lemon Juice, Chilli Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Tomato Paste, Yeast, Salt, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Deactivated Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

396g e

View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here