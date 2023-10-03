We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patch
image 1 of Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patchimage 2 of Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patchimage 3 of Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patchimage 4 of Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patch

Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patch

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£0.28/each

Purifide 36 Invisi Blemish Power Patch
Visible results in 6 hours**Consumer test with 60 subjectsShrinks Salicylic Acid to help shrink appearance of blemishesSoothes Centella Asiatica known to reduce appearance of redness + Canadian Willowherb to help soothe emerging blemishesProtects from picking to prevent blemish marks
Two SizesActual size18 x 13.5 mm18 x 11 mm
By the Makers of Acnecide3-in-1 Technology - Shrinks, Soothes, ProtectsSalicylic Acid, Centella Asiatica, Canadian WillowherbDermatologically TestedEasy Peel Backs

Ingredients

Acrylates Copolymer, Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, PVP, Salicylic Acid, Houttuynia Cordata Extract, Sorbic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Centella Asiatica Extract, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Extract, Madecassoside, FIL.1865.V00

Net Contents

36 x Patches

Preparation and Usage

How to UseFor use on early-stage blemishes that may have visible redness and/or feel uncomfortable to touch1. Identify the emerging blemish2. Stick the patch on3. Apply for minimum 4 hours, maximum 12 hours, then take it off4. Reapply as necessary over the lifecycle of the blemish

View all Spot Treatment

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here