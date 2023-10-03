Purifide 36 Invisible Blemish Power Patch

Purifide 36 Invisi Blemish Power Patch

Visible results in 6 hours* *Consumer test with 60 subjects Shrinks Salicylic Acid to help shrink appearance of blemishes Soothes Centella Asiatica known to reduce appearance of redness + Canadian Willowherb to help soothe emerging blemishes Protects from picking to prevent blemish marks

Two Sizes Actual size 18 x 13.5 mm 18 x 11 mm

By the Makers of Acnecide 3-in-1 Technology - Shrinks, Soothes, Protects Salicylic Acid, Centella Asiatica, Canadian Willowherb Dermatologically Tested Easy Peel Backs

Ingredients

Acrylates Copolymer, Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, PVP, Salicylic Acid, Houttuynia Cordata Extract, Sorbic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Centella Asiatica Extract, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Extract, Madecassoside, FIL.1865.V00

Net Contents

36 x Patches

Preparation and Usage