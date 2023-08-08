We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pomodorini & 'Vino Chianti DOP' Sauce 250g

Tesco Finest Pomodorini & 'Vino Chianti DOP' Sauce 250g

£2.80

£1.12/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pot (125g)
Energy
360kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal

A tomato sauce with Pomodorini cherry tomatoes, "Vino Chianti DOP" and basil.
A sweet and rich Pomodorini tomato and Chianti red wine sauce, seasoned with basil, oregano and black pepper Our chefs have created this traditional inspired sauce with whole Pomodorini cherry tomatoes, enriched with a chianti red wine and seasoned with basil, oregano, garlic and black pepper for an intense flavour.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Pomodorini Tomato (19%), Tomato Juice, Onion, Water, Wine "Vino Chianti DOP" (4%), SunBlush® Tomatade® [Sunblush® Tomato, Tomato Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic], Tomato Purée, Sugar, Olive Oil, Basil, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

