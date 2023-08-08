Tesco Finest Pomodorini & 'Vino Chianti DOP' Sauce 250g

A tomato sauce with Pomodorini cherry tomatoes, "Vino Chianti DOP" and basil.

A sweet and rich Pomodorini tomato and Chianti red wine sauce, seasoned with basil, oregano and black pepper Our chefs have created this traditional inspired sauce with whole Pomodorini cherry tomatoes, enriched with a chianti red wine and seasoned with basil, oregano, garlic and black pepper for an intense flavour.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Pomodorini Tomato (19%), Tomato Juice, Onion, Water, Wine "Vino Chianti DOP" (4%), SunBlush® Tomatade® [Sunblush® Tomato, Tomato Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic], Tomato Purée, Sugar, Olive Oil, Basil, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e