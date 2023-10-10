We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salmon & Cheddar En Croute 450G

Tesco Salmon & Cheddar En Croute 450G

£5.25

£11.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2613kJ
626kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
37.5g

high

54%of the reference intake
Saturates
18.0g

high

90%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.42g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1313kJ / 315kcal

2 Salmon portions formed from pieces of more than one salmon fillet with a béchamel and mature Cheddar cheese sauce, wrapped in puff pastry.
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (31%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Palm Stearin, Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Shallot, Chive, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Tomato, Lovage.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and Norway

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

