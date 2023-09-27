We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quality Street Assorted Chocolates 813g

Quality Street Assorted Chocolates 813g

Vegetarian

Assorted milk and dark chocolates and toffees.Visit us at:www.qualitystreet.co.ukwww.facebook.com/qualitystreetwww.nestlecocoaplan.comGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Quality Street is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
Quality Street® has always been famous for its bright and colourful packaging - and we are returning to our roots, introducing recyclable paper wrappers similar to those which appeared in the first selection in 1936!When you bring home our famous individually wrapped chocolates, nobody will be able to wait to dig through and find their favourite. Whether you’re enjoying these iconic Christmas sweets on the special day or just spending time together as a family, create moments that you can treasure forever with Quality Street®.Our iconic selection of sweets has been bringing people together since 1936. John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy – and Quality Street® was born.From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there’s something that everyone in the family can’t wait to get their hands on. Open the pack, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover festive moments that you’ll remember forever.
If you love Quality Street, why not try our Quality Street Tin 1.936kg. A large tin of our our famous individually wrapped chocolates, great for sharing at Christmas.
®Reg. Trademark of Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A.
A variety types of your favourite iconic individually wrapped milk and dark chocolates, toffees, and fruit cremésPerfect for sharing at Christmas and other celebrationsNow in recyclable paper wrappersNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesIncludes the famous Green Triangle and The Purple One
Pack size: 813G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut, Rapeseed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butter (Milk), Hazelnuts, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E471), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Flavourings, Acid (Lactic Acid), Milk Chocolate Contains Milk Solids 14% Minimum, Milk and Dark Chocolates Contain Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Other Tree Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 43 servings

Net Contents

813g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Servings1 Serving = 2 SweetsOccasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another of equally high quality. The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as a result of cocoa butter moving to the surface, but are still safe to enjoy.

Lower age limit

4 Years

