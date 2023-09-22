We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons 4 Soft Toaster Naans

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each naan contains
Energy
655kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ

4 Plain Naan Breads
Family bakersWarm in Your ToasterSuitable for Vegans and VegetariansVegetarian Society Approved - VeganKosher - KLBD

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Sustainable Palm and Rapeseed), Vegetable Ghee (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed, Emulsifier: E471, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Beta Carotene), Wheat Gluten, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Kalonji Seed, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds., Not suitable for someone with Sesame allergy For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x Naans

Preparation and Usage

When toasting, toast to a light golden brown.

