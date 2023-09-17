We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Jacket Potato with Chilli 300g

Tesco Jacket Potato with Chilli 300g

£3.25

£10.83/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1428kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.03g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 558kJ / 133kcal

Jacket potato filled with beef, red kidney beans and red pepper in a tomato sauce with spices, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
A fluffy jacket potato, topped with a warmly spiced beef chilli con carne with red kidney beans and peppers, sprinkled with mature Cheddar cheese.CLASSIC KITCHEN Jacket potato topped with warming beef chilli with a splash of red wine
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Beef (9%), Tomato Purée, Red Kidney Beans, Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Wine, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Beef Extract, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Carrot, Leek, Garlic, Parsley, Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Thyme.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

