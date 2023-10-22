Glade Compressed Spray Refill Pure Clean Linen 10ml

Glade Cprssed Spray Ref Pure Clean Linen 10ml

Feel a zing of freshness with Glade Compressed Spray Pure Clean Linen, with 2x the sprays vs aerosols* (*vs Glade aerosols). Create fresh and bright vibes in your home with fragrance infused with essential oils. Glade Compressed Spray has 3x less packaging materials vs aerosols (vs. Glade aerosols). Enjoy freshness at just one touch. Simply place Glade Compressed Spray refill into the holder and use it in 3 different ways: attached to the wall, in or out of the wall dock or standalone. Glade air freshener spray fragrance is made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes.

Our higher formula concentration allows smaller cans, thus reducing the environmental impact; This refillable device allows for further reduction in packaging consumption; The formulation without water provides the purest fragrance experience

Pack size: 10ML

Net Contents

10ml ℮