Zarbee 12+Years Evening Immune Support 120Ml

Our Zarbee’s® Evening Immune Support is packed with pure honey and vitamins to support your immune system*, blended with lavender flower extract to use in the evening. Zarbee’s® Evening Immune Support contains scientifically tested and naturally sourced ingredients‡. Each bottle of Zarbee’s® Immune Support is made from almost 50% pure honey, with Vitamin D helps support your immune system*, and biotin that contributes to the maintenance of mucous membranes around the body, including the throat and airways**. We believe in the power of simple, curated ingredients and the lavender flower extract in our formula is naturally derived from the English Lavender variety. This immune support supplement is made with naturally sourced ingredients and is suitable for vegetarians, has no artificial colours or flavours and is made with almost 50% pure honey. Each 120ml bottle provides 24 daily servings of 5ml. For more nature-inspired products, discover the entire Zarbee’s range of wellness products to support the health & wellbeing of your whole hive. ‡*Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. ‡**Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal mucous membranes. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. It is important to maintain a varied, healthy diet and lifestyle. Zarbee’s Evening Immune Support is for 12+ years.

Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Honey (48%), Sucrose, Water, Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) Flower Extract (2%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage