Airwick Essential Oils Refill Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice 19Ml

£3.25

£171.05/litre

A/Wick Ess/Ols Ref Pkin Spice & Evthng/Nce 19ml
Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.
Fragrances lasts up to 100 days based on lowest settingPumpkin Spice & Everything NiceFree from added Phthalates, acetone and dyes
Pack size: 19ML

Preparation and Usage

ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. USE ONLY AIR WICK REFILLS - THE USE OF OTHER REFILLS MAYGIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. FOR ADULT USE ONLY.

