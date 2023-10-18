St Pierre 6 Pain Au Chocolat

6 Individually Wrapped Pains Au Chocolat

Soft, sweet and delicious vegan St Pierre Pains au Chocolates, baked to the perfect taste and texture and filled with smooth chocolate. Individually wrapped to maintain their freshness and ideal for on-the go and inside lunch boxes. Made with the finest ingredients. Make Everyday Magnifique. Perfect fresh or warmed up for a tasty sweet treat, any time of the day.

At St Pierre, we create our delights using six centuries of baking know-how and a belief that every day should be "Magnifique"! Our mouth-watering treats will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.

Sweet & flaky with a smooth chocolate centre Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flavourings, Heat Treated Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Deactivated Yeast, Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup

Allergy Information

Prepared in an environment that handles ingredients which contain Milk and Egg., Not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x Pains Au Chocolat