Malibu Strawberry Flavour Rum Liqueur 700Ml

Liqueur
Malibu Strawberry has an ABV of 21% and comes in a 70cl bottle. Bursting with a sweet and smooth strawberry flavour, Malibu Strawberry is a liquid that reflects ripe, juicy and refreshing sweet strawberries in aroma and taste. It is best served in a strawberry daiquiri cocktail or with lemonade as a simple serve. This strawberry flavoured liqueur is a perfect gift for all special occasions such as birthdays, mothers day, and can be especially enjoyed in the summer months, due to its fruity flavour
It all began in London 1978, when a leading spirits industry entrepreneur was introduced to a light, coconut-flavored rum drink by a friend who had brought it back from a trip to South Africa.It was called Coco Rico and they were amazed by its rich flavors and unique taste. The potential was clear - it tasted like summer in a bottle and it needed to be brought to the wider world. Coco Rico soon became Malibu, and so the sunshine story began...Over 40 years later, Malibu is one of the world's leading flavored spirits brands, used in iconic cocktails such as the Piña Colada and the Daquiri.
Made with White Rum and Strawberry Flavour
Pack size: 700ML

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Country

Spain

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

The Refreshing Taste of Summer!Malibu Strawberry LemonadeStrawberry, 2/3 Lemonade, 1/3 Malibu strawberryMalibu Strawberry DaiquiriStrawberry, 2/3 Malibu strawberry, 1/3 Fresh lime juice, Splash of sugar syrup, Muddle 3-4 fresh strawberriesShake & strain into coupe

Lower age limit

18 Years

