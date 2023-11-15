Monday Repair Kertain Plus Shampoo 354Ml

CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, WASH IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER. IF IRRITATION OCCURS OR CONTINUES CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, WASH IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER. IF IRRITATION OCCURS OR CONTINUES CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Directions for Use: Apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse. Follow with Monday Haircare Conditioner.

Our award-winning formulas are dermatologically tested, pH balanced, contain ethically sourced natural extracts and are Leaping Bunny approved.

With active ingredients, Hydrolyzed Keratin and gentle naturals such as Argan Oil and Cocoa Butter, our Repair range helps nourish dry, damaged and depleted hair back to life-leaving it feeling strengthened and restored.

Salon Quality for Your Shower With active ingredients, Hydrolyzed Keratin and gentle naturals such as Argan Oil and Cocoa Butter, our Repair range helps nourish dry, damaged and depleted hair back to life-leaving it feeling strengthened and restored. Our award-winning formulas are dermatologically tested, pH balanced, contain ethically sourced natural extracts and are Leaping Bunny approved. Our 0% List: 0% SLS/SLES 0% Harsh sulfates 0% Paraffins 0% Dyes 0% Colourants 0% Palm oil 0% Mineral oils 0% Aluminium 0% BHA/BHT

