We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Monday Repair Kertain Plus Shampoo 354Ml

Monday Repair Kertain Plus Shampoo 354Ml

4.3(42)
Write a review

£5.00

£1.41/100ml

Monday Repair Kertain + S/poo 354ml
Salon Quality for Your ShowerWith active ingredients, Hydrolyzed Keratin and gentle naturals such as Argan Oil and Cocoa Butter, our Repair range helps nourish dry, damaged and depleted hair back to life-leaving it feeling strengthened and restored.Our award-winning formulas are dermatologically tested, pH balanced, contain ethically sourced natural extracts and are Leaping Bunny approved.Our 0% List:0% SLS/SLES0% Harsh sulfates0% Paraffins0% Dyes0% Colourants0% Palm oil0% Mineral oils0% Aluminium0% BHA/BHT
For dry to damaged hairDermatologically testedCertified Cruelty-Free
Pack size: 354ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates Copolymer, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Coconut Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Cocamide MIPA, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tea-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, C12-13 Pareth-3, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tea-Sulfate, Parfum (Fragrance), Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

354ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse. Follow with Monday Haircare Conditioner.

View all Dry & Damage Hair Repair Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here