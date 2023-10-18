L'Oreal Hyaluron Expert Eye Cream 15ml

Hyaluron Expert range powered by a high concentration of 2 types of hyaluronic acid: - High molecular hyaluronic acid to help moisturise and smooth skin surface - Micro hyaluronic acid to help replump skin with moisture L'Oréal Paris has created the Hyaluron Expert Replumping Moisturising Care Eye Cream powered by 2 types of hyaluronic acid for replumped younger looking skin around the eye area. The high molecular hyaluronic acid to help moisturise and smooth skin's surface while the micro hyaluronic acid to help replump skin with moisture. The skin is replumped with moisture, wrinkles are smoothed, fresh skin and glow are back. Suitable even for sensitive skin, tested under ophthalmological control.

Hyaluron Expert Replumping Moisturising Care Eye Cream Hyaluronic acid is a powerful dermatological active known for its replumping properties in anti-ageing skincare.

The skin is replumped with moisture and wrinkles look smoothed Suitable even for sensitive skin Tested under ophthalmological control

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

909057 4, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Adenosine, Caffeine, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Triethanolamine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Isohexadecane, Mica, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Tin Oxide, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, (F.I.L. B232194/1)

Preparation and Usage