St Michel Choco Waffle 6 Pack 180G

St Michel Choco Waffle 6 Pack 180G

5(6)
£2.40

£1.33/100g

Cake with Powdered Chocolate CoatingFind out more about our brand!
Snack the chocolate way, tenderly!Discover our choco waffle, an exquisite sponge cake of three soft squares filled with smooth chocolate to satisfy your cravings. Individually-wrapped, they are perfect for any lunchbox or for a quick on-the-go.
Our family-owned company, since 1905, takes pride in selecting only quality ingredients. Our cakes are without preservatives, palm oil free, and with cage-free eggs.Perfect for the family, discover our range of chocolate cake snacks.St Michel Choco Donut,St Michel Choco Burger,St Michel Choco MuffinPerfect for you to enjoy!
Exquisite sponge cake filled with smooth chocolatePalm oil freeCage-Free eggsNo Preservatives
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Powdered Chocolate Coating (Sugar, Powdered Chocolate 5.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Powder), Sunflower Oil, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Paste, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Natural Vanilla Flavour), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour 15%, Eggs 13%, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Starch, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Citric Acid and Sodium Hydroxide (Wheat), Powdered Egg Whites, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Gluten, Milk, Hazelnuts, Soya, Egg. May contain: Nuts, Sesame Seeds.

Number of uses

This packaging contains 6 portions

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

