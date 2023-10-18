Tesco Finest 3 Cheese selection 290g (C)

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop.

Aged Blue Stilton® Distinctive and Tangy A British classic expertly aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling and tangy flavour Strength 3, Coastal® Bite Cheddar Intense & Crumbly Made with British milk, and matured to develop a distinctive crunch Strength 5, Brie de Bresse Rich & Creamy A buttery, full bodied soft cheese with a unique French savoir faire recipe, giving a silky smooth finish Strength 2

Aged Blue Stilton® Distinctive and Tangy A British classic expertly aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling and tangy flavour Strength 3, Coastal® Bite Cheddar Intense & Crumbly Made with British milk, and matured to develop a distinctive crunch Strength 5, Brie de Bresse Rich & Creamy A buttery, full bodied soft cheese with a unique French savoir faire recipe, giving a silky smooth finish Strength 2 Discover the perfect cheeseboard, hand selected by our cheesemakers: French Brie de Bresse, Coastal® Bite Cheddar, Aged Blue Stilton®,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023