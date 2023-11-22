We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Custard Crumble 500g

Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Custard Crumble 500g

3.2(4)
£5.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a crumble
Energy
1353kJ
323kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 258kcal

Madagascan vanilla flavour custard topped with rhubarb and ginger compote and a butter enriched oat crumble.
Our chefs make a tangy rhubarb and ginger compote using stem ginger. The creamy custard made with Madagascan vanilla is topped with a layer of compote and hand finished with a butter enriched oaty crumble.Smooth Madagascan vanilla custard with rhubarb & stem ginger compote, hand finished with butter enriched oaty crumble.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb (33%), Custard (19%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Oats, Light Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Stem Ginger, Palm Fat, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

