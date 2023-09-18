We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate 54% 100g
image 1 of Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate 54% 100gimage 2 of Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate 54% 100gimage 3 of Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate 54% 100g

Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate 54% 100g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.75

£1.75/100g

Vegan

Dark ChocolateRainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Find out more at ra.orgDr. Oetker buys cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation.www.rainforest-alliance.orgDid You Know?Unlike confectionary chocolate, a high quality baking chocolate guarantees a reliable baking performance and maintains a rich chocolate flavour.For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit:www.oetker.co.ukwww.oetker.ie
Superior Results Since 1891Our signature blend of cocoa solids makes Dr. Oetker dark chocolate perfect for baking, as it melts smoothly and has a rich and indulgent flavour.
Melts SmoothlyCreated for Bakers54% Cocoa SolidsPerfect for brownies, cakes & dessertsSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Cocoa mass*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 54% minimum, *Rainforest alliance certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk., Prepared to Vegan recipe, Not suitable for Dairy allergen sufferers due to manufacturing process. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

View all Cooking Chocolate, Chips & Cocoa Powder

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here