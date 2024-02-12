Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon 400g
£3.00
£7.50/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Half Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Pepper], Cooked Diced Beef (14%) [Beef, Salt, Pea Starch], Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Butter (Milk), Mushroom, Cornflour, Oyster Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Shiitake Mushroom, Nameko Mushroom, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Porcini Mushroom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Mushroom Concentrate, Beef Extract, Thyme, Red Wine Concentrate, Flavouring, Rosemary, Bay Leaf.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (353g**)
|Energy
|500kJ / 119kcal
|1766kJ / 422kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|20.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|36.8g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.2g
|Protein
|6.0g
|21.2g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 353g.
|When microwaved according to instructions.
