Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon 400g

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1766kJ
422kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.1g

high

46%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.88g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Cooked beef pieces and mushrooms in a red wine gravy with mashed potatoes topped with butter.
Tender pieces of beef with bacon, mushrooms & silverskin onions in a rich Merlot gravy, served with buttery mash potato *Tender pieces of beef in a rich Merlot infused gravy with bacon, onions & mushrooms. Served with buttery mashed potato delicately flavoured with garlic & thyme
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Half Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Pepper], Cooked Diced Beef (14%) [Beef, Salt, Pea Starch], Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Butter (Milk), Mushroom, Cornflour, Oyster Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Shiitake Mushroom, Nameko Mushroom, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Porcini Mushroom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Mushroom Concentrate, Beef Extract, Thyme, Red Wine Concentrate, Flavouring, Rosemary, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Irish beef and British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

