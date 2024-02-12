Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon 400g

Cooked beef pieces and mushrooms in a red wine gravy with mashed potatoes topped with butter.

Tender pieces of beef with bacon, mushrooms & silverskin onions in a rich Merlot gravy, served with buttery mash potato *Tender pieces of beef in a rich Merlot infused gravy with bacon, onions & mushrooms. Served with buttery mashed potato delicately flavoured with garlic & thyme

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Half Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Pepper], Cooked Diced Beef (14%) [Beef, Salt, Pea Starch], Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Butter (Milk), Mushroom, Cornflour, Oyster Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Shiitake Mushroom, Nameko Mushroom, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Porcini Mushroom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Mushroom Concentrate, Beef Extract, Thyme, Red Wine Concentrate, Flavouring, Rosemary, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Irish beef and British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e