Tesco Finest Mushroom And Madeira Sauce 250G

A cream, chestnut and wild mushroom sauce with Madeira and white wines.

A rich and creamy Madeira and white wine sauce, with a mix of wild, chestnut and dried porcini mushrooms. An expertly selected trio of Chestnut, Wild and Dried Porcini mushrooms create a deeply earthy base for our pasta sauce. This is then enriched with a blend of cheddar and mascarpone cheeses, seasoned with garlic and thyme, and finished with Madeira and white wine at the end, creating this intensely rich and creamy pasta sauce.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Chestnut Mushroom, Water, Onion, Wild Mushrooms (3.5%), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Madeira Wine (2%), White Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper. Wild Mushrooms in varying proportions: Chanterelle, Black Trumpet, Cep.

Allergy Information

May contain egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e