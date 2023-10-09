We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest East Anglian Gold Free Range Turkey Crown Small 1kg - 1.99kg (Serves 4 to 8)

Tesco Finest East Anglian Gold Free Range Turkey Crown Small 1kg - 1.99kg (Serves 4 to 8)

£39.80

£20.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125g
Energy
735kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 588kJ / 140kcal

Fresh Class A free range black turkey crown.
Fresh Class A free range black turkey crown. Flavoursome, Class A, free range black turkey crown from select British farms, dedicated to the highest welfare standards. Raised with plenty of room to roam and a naturally varied diet, our black turkey has a superior depth of flavour, and is sure to impress this Christmas. This free range turkey comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

. Servings

