Zarbee's 12+ Years Adult immune support 120ml

Zarbee's 12+ Years Adult immune support 120ml
Support your immune system* with Zarbee’s® Adult Immune Support. Containing simple, naturally sourced and scientifically tested ingredients‡. Each ingredient of this naturally derived immune support liquid plays its own role. Every bottle of Zarbee’s® Immune Support is blended with almost 50% pure honey and rosehip fruit extract, naturally rich in vitamin C. It’s then enriched with essential vitamins including, Vitamin D, that contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system*, Zinc, that helps protect the cells from oxidative stress** and Biotin, that supports the maintenance of mucous membranes, including the lining of the throat and airways***. Zarbee’s® Adult Immune Support is suitable for vegetarians, as well as being free from artificial colours or flavours. With a daily serving of 5ml, the 120ml bottle provides 24 servings to support your immune system* daily. Enjoy Zarbee’s® Adult Immune Support daily to help support your immune system* all year round. For more nature-inspired products, discover the entire Zarbee’s® range of wellness products to support the health & wellbeing of your whole hive.    ‡*Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system.  ‡** Zinc contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.  ‡*** Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal mucous membranes.   Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. It is important to maintain a varied, healthy diet and lifestyle.
Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Honey (48%), Sucrose, Water, L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) from Rosehip (Rosa canina) Fruit Extract (22%), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic acid), Zinc Lactate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For adults & children from 12 years of age. Take 5ml once daily using the provided measuring cup. Store out of reach of children. Store at room temperature. Do not use the product if the safety seal is broken. Shake the product before use. Close the cap tightly after each use. Clean and dry the measuring cup after use. Use within 3 months after opening.

