Zarbee's 12+ Years Adult immune support 120ml

Support your immune system* with Zarbee’s® Adult Immune Support. Containing simple, naturally sourced and scientifically tested ingredients‡. Each ingredient of this naturally derived immune support liquid plays its own role. Every bottle of Zarbee’s® Immune Support is blended with almost 50% pure honey and rosehip fruit extract, naturally rich in vitamin C. It’s then enriched with essential vitamins including, Vitamin D, that contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system*, Zinc, that helps protect the cells from oxidative stress** and Biotin, that supports the maintenance of mucous membranes, including the lining of the throat and airways***. Zarbee’s® Adult Immune Support is suitable for vegetarians, as well as being free from artificial colours or flavours. With a daily serving of 5ml, the 120ml bottle provides 24 servings to support your immune system* daily. Enjoy Zarbee’s® Adult Immune Support daily to help support your immune system* all year round. For more nature-inspired products, discover the entire Zarbee’s® range of wellness products to support the health & wellbeing of your whole hive. ‡*Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. ‡** Zinc contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. ‡*** Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal mucous membranes. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. It is important to maintain a varied, healthy diet and lifestyle.

Pack size: 120ML

Honey (48%), Sucrose, Water, L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) from Rosehip (Rosa canina) Fruit Extract (22%), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic acid), Zinc Lactate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

120ml ℮

