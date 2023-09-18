We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salted Caramel Party Mix 200G

Tesco Salted Caramel Party Mix 200G

£3.00

£15.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 25g
Energy
551kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2204kJ / 528kcal

Maple flavour caramel peanuts with white chocolate with caramel buttons, milk chocolate buttons, salted caramel toffee popcorn, salted wheat pretzel knots and decorated milk chocolate coated cereal crisps.
Sweet and Salty A mix of indulgent flavours
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Butter, Maple Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Honey, Maize, Chicory Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Salt, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Milk Sugar, Milk Fat, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Yeast Powder, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

May contain nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

