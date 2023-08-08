We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Dinky Maple and Smoked Ham Pastry Puffs 128g

Tesco Finest Dinky Maple and Smoked Ham Pastry Puffs 128g

£3.50

£2.73/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One puff
Energy
242kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ / 362kcal

Full fat soft cheese, smoked ham and maple glaze filling encased in a butter enriched puff pastry, topped with roasted onion crumb.
Smoked Ham and soft cheese with maple glaze encased in a butter enriched puff pastry, topped with egg yolk and roasted onion crumb.SHAREABLE & MOREISH Butter enriched puff pastry filled with smoked ham, soft cheese and a maple glaze.
Pack size: 128G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (34%), Palm Oil, Smoked Ham (11%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Butter (Milk), Maple Glaze (3.5%) [Water, Maple Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Orange Juice, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg, Pimento], Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Smoked Salt, Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Maple Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

128g e

