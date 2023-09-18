We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO GIANT BBQ FLAVOUR PUFFS 125G

TESCO GIANT BBQ FLAVOUR PUFFS 125G

£1.00

£0.80/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
559kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

high

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237kJ / 536kcal

Barbecue flavour maize snacks.
Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.crisp and light BAKED WITH A SMOKY SEASONING
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Sugar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Carob Flour, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavouring.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

125g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

