We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Blonde Chocolate Cake

Tesco Finest Blonde Chocolate Cake

2(2)
Write a review

£16.00

£16.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1315kJ
314kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
15.1g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.4g

high

35%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1852kJ / 442kcal

Vanilla and caramel sponges filled with caramel flavoured buttercream and white chocolate cereal balls, coated with caramel flavoured buttercream, and topped with edible decoration.
A decadent Vanilla and Caramel sponge cake fiilled with caramel buttercream, a caramel soak and blonde chocolate crispies. Coated in caramel buttercream and shimmered white microdots. Hand finished with buttercream and blonde chocolate decorations.Buttery Vanilla and Caramel sponges filled with decadent caramel buttercream and blonde chocolate crispies.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blonde Buttercream (43%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Colours (Plain Caramel), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Plain Buttercream (8%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract), Dried Glucose Syrup, Caramel Powder, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Milk Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Salt, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

<figure class="table"><table><tbody><tr><td colspan="3" rowspan="1">Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.</td></tr></tbody></table></figure>

View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here