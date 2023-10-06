Tesco Finest Blonde Chocolate Cake
£16.00
£16.00/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1315kJ
-
- 314kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.1g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.0g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 31.4g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Blonde Buttercream (43%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Colours (Plain Caramel), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Plain Buttercream (8%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract), Dried Glucose Syrup, Caramel Powder, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Milk Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Salt, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Preparation and Usage
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (71g)
|Energy
|1852kJ / 442kcal
|1315kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|59.1g
|42.0g
|Sugars
|44.2g
|31.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
