Tesco Finest Blonde Chocolate Cake

A decadent Vanilla and Caramel sponge cake fiilled with caramel buttercream, a caramel soak and blonde chocolate crispies. Coated in caramel buttercream and shimmered white microdots. Hand finished with buttercream and blonde chocolate decorations. Buttery Vanilla and Caramel sponges filled with decadent caramel buttercream and blonde chocolate crispies.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blonde Buttercream (43%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Colours (Plain Caramel), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Plain Buttercream (8%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Water], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract), Dried Glucose Syrup, Caramel Powder, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Milk Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Salt, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage