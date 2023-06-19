We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kirsty's Pasta Bolognese 300G

Kirsty's Pasta Bolognese 300G

£2.80

£9.33/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

This 268g (Microwaved) Meal Contains:
Energy
1153kJ
273kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

low

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Gluten Free Pasta with Bolognese Sauce
273 caloriesHigh proteinGluten & dairy free
Pack size: 300G
High protein

Ingredients

Rigatoni Pasta (30%) (Cornflour, Water, Chickpea Flour, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Water, Minced Beef (14%), Chopped Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, White Mushrooms, Carrot, Cornflour, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Garlic, Cloves), Garlic Purée, Beef Stock (Water, Beef Stock (Beef Bone, Water, Salt), Yeast Extract, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat), Agave, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper, Thyme

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

300g ℮

