Kendamil Goat First Infant Milk Stage 1 From Birth 800g

Kendamil Stage 1 First Infant Mlk From Birth 800g

From our family to yours UK Recipe Award-winning recipe, developed in the UK Family Business Our local family business puts your family first From farm to formula A2 Whole Milk We proudly use whole A2 goat milk fats No Palm Oil Kinder to your baby and our planet Goat Whey 60:40 whey:caseain, as found in breastmilk Plant-Based HDA Uniquely fish-free Omega-3, protecting our oceans Vegetarian The only goat formula that is veggie friendly Award-winning Queen's Award Proud winners of the Queen's Award Trusted Globally 60+ years' heritage serving millions of happy parents Enriched by science 60+ years Expertise in infant nutrition Nutritionally complete† Contains DHA* †Suitable as the sole source of nutrition from birth to 6 months and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year *as required by the legislation for all infant formula

Welcome to our home Kendamil is a family business located in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the place we proudly call home. With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition, we combine the finest, natural ingredients to develop a unique infant goat milk as kind as your baby. Closer to nature and kinder by miles. With love from Kendamil Moving to stage 2 Kendamil Goat Follow-On Milk is designed to support your baby's changing needs through their next exciting phase of growth and development - For infants 6-12 months - Nutritionally balanced to support growth - Whole A2 milk fats, no palm oil, no fish oil

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Our award-winning recipe, made with love since 1962 Breastmilk substitute A2 Whole Milk No Palm Oil Plant-Based DHA Goat Whey DHA+ARA Suitable for Vegetarians Vegetarian Society Approved Halal Food Authority - HFA Approved

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Whole Goat Milk, Demineralised Goat Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Calcium Citrate, Choline Bitartrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Lactate, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Ascorbate, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium sp., L-Tyrosine, L-Phenylalanine, L-Tryptophan, Potassium Hydroxide, Inositol, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, L-Isoleucine, Taurine, Calcium Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Nucleotides (Cytidine- 5-Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine-5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Preparation and Usage