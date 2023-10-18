Kendamil Goat First Infant Milk Stage 1 From Birth 800g

Kendamil Stage 1 First Infant Mlk From Birth 800g
Whole Goat Milk, Demineralised Goat Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Calcium Citrate, Choline Bitartrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Lactate, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Ascorbate, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium sp., L-Tyrosine, L-Phenylalanine, L-Tryptophan, Potassium Hydroxide, Inositol, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, L-Isoleucine, Taurine, Calcium Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Nucleotides (Cytidine- 5-Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine-5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Preparing your first infant milkSnap open tamper-proof clip and dispose of immediately and safely, away from children. Hold the top of the can with both hands, place thumbs under the lip and push up to open the lid. The scoop is held inside the lid. Open the foil seal by pulling back on the easy open tab carefully and safely, then dispose of the foil.1 Wash hands, then sterilise your feeding utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.2 Fill kettle with 1 litre of freshly run tap water (do not use repeatedly boiled water). Boil and leave to cool for 30 minutes, so it remains at a temperature of at least 70°C. Measure the required water into a sterilised bottle.3 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops to the bottle. Use the straight edge inside the lid to level each scoop.4 Place a sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well to dissolve powder.5 Cool to a natural body temperature by running the bottle (lid on) under cold running water. Always test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist.Feeding guide (0-12 months)Add 1 level scoop of powder to each 30ml of water¹. This feeding table should only be used as a guide. All babies are different and so may require more or less than is shown below. Kendamil Goat First Infant Milk should be fed on demand. If you need advice talk to your healthcare professional.Age of baby: Birth-1 week; Weight of baby: 3.0kg, 7lb; Water per feed¹: 90ml; Scoops per feed²: 3; Feeds per 24 hours: 6Age of baby: 1-4 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.5kg, 8lb; Water per feed¹: 120ml; Scoops per feed²: 4; Feeds per 24 hours: 5Age of baby: 1-2 months; Weight of baby: 4.5kg, 10lb; Water per feed¹: 120ml; Scoops per feed²: 4; Feeds per 24 hours: 5Age of baby: 3 months; Weight of baby: 5.5kg, 12lb; Water per feed¹: 150ml; Scoops per feed²: 5; Feeds per 24 hours: 5Age of baby: 4-6 months; Weight of baby: 6.5kg, 14lb; Water per feed¹: 180ml; Scoops per feed²: 6; Feeds per 24 hours: 5Age of baby: 7-12 months; Water per feed¹: 210ml; Scoops per feed²: 7; Feeds per 24 hours: 3¹freshly boiled and cooled; ²1 level scoop = 4.3gImportant Feeding Instructions:Use the correct amount of levelled scoops as directed. Using too much, or too little can make your baby ill. If your feed has not been used within 2 hours, we recommend that you throw it away and start again. Do not add food products such as cows' milk to your baby's milk, and do not re-heat in a microwave.