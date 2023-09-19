We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken Tikka Curry 420g

Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken Tikka Curry 420g

£5.00

£11.90/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1143kJ
273kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.07g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625kJ / 149kcal

Slow cooked diced chicken thighs with onions in a spiced yogurt sauce.
SLOW COOKED Aromatic & Tender Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (70%), Onion, Water, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Nigella Seed, Dried Red Pepper, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Beetroot Juice Powder, Chilli Flakes, Fennel, Coriander Leaf, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Paprika Extract, Fenugreek Seed, Ginger Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

420g e

