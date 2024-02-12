We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Keralan Style Chicken Curry 400g

Tesco Keralan Style Chicken Curry 400g

4.6(7)
£2.00

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2211kJ
525kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.40g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal

Cooked chicken breast pieces in a medium spiced tomato sauce with cooked spiced pilau rice.
A Taste of India Chicken in a coconut Keralan style sauce with pilau rice
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Cumin Seed, Turmeric, Cardamom Seed], Cooked Chicken (13%)[Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Onion, Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Spices (Contains Mustard), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Lemon Juice, Curry Leaves.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

