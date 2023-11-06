We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Spiced Vegetable Samosas 300G

£4.50

£1.50/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One samosa with dips
Energy
374kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ / 255kcal

Pastry parcels with a spiced vegetable filling, a green mint and coriander chutney and a date and tamarind sauce.
Mouth watering samosas with crisp pastry filled with spiced vegetables. Served with a traditional Indian green chutney, and date and tamarind sauce.Crisp & Aromatic With green chutney & date and tamarind sauce
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (33%) [Potato, Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Green Pepper], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Green Mint and Coriander Chutney (10%) [Coriander Leaf, Water, Mint, Cottonseed Oil, Sugar, White Vinegar, Corn Starch, Lemon Juice, Green Chilli, Cumin Seed, Salt, Himalayan Black Salt, Mango Powder, Pomegranate Powder, Ginger, Cumin, Cucumber Powder, Coriander Seed, Chilli, Black Pepper, Ajwain Seed, Nutmeg, Asafetida], Date and Tamarind Sauce (10%) [Water, Sugar, Tamarind Paste, Date Paste, Cumin Seed Powder, Corn Starch, Himalayan Black Salt, Salt, Red Chilli Powder, Black Pepper], Tomato Paste, Garlic Paste, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Coriander, Sugar, Ajwain Seed, Red Chilli Powder, Fennel Seed, Green Cardamom, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Chickpea Flour, Cumin, Clove, Black Cardamom, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon, Fennel, Mace, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

