Tesco Finest 8 Spiced Vegetable Samosas 300G

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place sauce sachets to one side. Place samosas on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not heat sauce. If from frozen, place sealed sachets into a bowl of lukewarm water to defrost. Stir sauce before serving.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place sauce sachets to one side. Place samosas on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not heat sauce. Stir sauce before serving.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Mouth watering samosas with crisp pastry filled with spiced vegetables. Served with a traditional Indian green chutney, and date and tamarind sauce. Crisp & Aromatic With green chutney & date and tamarind sauce

