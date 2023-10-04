Lynx Epic Fresh Duo Gift Set

So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX Epic Fresh Duo Gift Set, the go-to for gift givers everywhere, guaranteed to please, year after great-smelling year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. Teaming full-size LYNX Epic Fresh Body Wash and Deodorant Body Spray together, this set of gifts for him will take freshness to a whole new level with the vibrant and zesty fragrance of grapefruit and tropical pineapple. The body wash is a triple threat that kicks odour to the kerb, leaving him in control and confident with 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. The body spray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. Packaged and ready-to-gift in a box, these gifts for him will keep him at the top of his game all day. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin… Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when he opens this one – because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. The point is, we know guys want to smell good, and that’s why our gift sets always hit the spot.

The LYNX Epic Fresh Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Epic Fresh Body Wash 225 ml and Deodorant Body Spray 150 ml This great-smelling gift set features the exhilarating fruity freshness of LYNX Epic Fresh fragrance The body spray will give him energy and a zest for life with its invigorating grapefruit and tropical pineapple scent The body wash is a 3-in-1 body, face and hair wash that delivers a boost of freshness to kick-start his day These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, Secret Santa present, or all-year-round winning gift Our gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮