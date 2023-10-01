We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's The Organic Jaffa Cakes Snacks 6X3 Pack

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (3 Jaffa Cakes) contains
Energy
519kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.3g

-

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

18 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Tangy Orangey CentreUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.comwww.123healthybalance.com
McVitie's Jaffa cakes: Chocolate on top, sponge on the bottom, and that tangy orangey bit in the middle
Shout out to the nibblers, the top downers, the insider outers, the let-it-melt-in-the-mouthers. The all-the-way-arounders, the inside excavators and the gone in one biters.
® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Great for on the go!Per serving 123 caloriesSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Product contains the equivalent of 8% Orange Juice

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

18 x Jaffa Cakes

Preparation and Usage

Our snack packs are perfect for...Lunchboxes, on the move, anywhere

