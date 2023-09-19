We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Peri Peri Spatchcock with Sauce 1.2kg

Tesco Peri Peri Spatchcock with Sauce 1.2kg

£5.25

£4.38/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1260kJ
301kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
16.6g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ / 184kcal

Chicken spatchcock basted with added water, coated in a piri piri marinade, and with a sachet of piri piri mayonnaise.
OVEN BAKE Tender & Zingy With an indulgent piri piri mayo
Pack size: 1.2KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (85%), Water, Piri Piri Sauce (4%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Dextrose, Dried Egg Yolk, Chilli, Salt, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein (Milk), Sugar, Paprika, Chilli Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mustard Seed], Sugar, Spices, Salt, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Dried Garlic, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Onion Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Herbs, Maltodextrin, Red Wine Concentrate, Lemon Oil, Paprika Extract, Garlic Extract, Cumin Extract, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1.2kg e

