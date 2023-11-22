We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Brioche Bread & Butter Pudding with Mince Meat 520g

Tesco Finest Brioche Bread & Butter Pudding with Mince Meat 520g

£5.50

£1.06/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pudding
Energy
1537kJ
368kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
21.6g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.4g

high

62%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.1g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ / 283kcal

Brioche bread slices baked in vanilla custard with a layer of mincemeat, finished with mixed peel.
All butter brioche slices baked in smooth Madagascan vanilla custard with a layer of mincemeat, finished with candied mixed peelLayers of Madagascan vanilla custard, spiced fruit mincemeat and all butter brioche.
Pack size: 520G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (25%), Pasteurised Egg, Brioche Bread (15%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Mincemeat (14%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Currants, Apple, Dried Cranberry, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Orange Peel, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Lemon Peel, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Orange Oil, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger], Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

520g e

