We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Black Forest Semifreddo 475g

Tesco Finest Black Forest Semifreddo 475g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£1.26/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a semifreddo
Energy
1053kJ
253kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
18.0g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.9g

high

65%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1334kJ / 321kcal

Layered chocolate and vanilla mousse, dark chocolate shavings and cherry compote, topped with candied Amarena cherries and a sweet dusting.
Hand swirled Belgian chocolate and vanilla semifreddo with dark chocolate shavings and cherry sauce. Hand decorated with Amarena cherries and a snowy dusting.RICH & VELVETY with luxuriously silky Belgian chocolate and whole Amarena cherries
Pack size: 475G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (45%), Glucose Syrup, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Water, Candied Amarena Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Cherry Purée, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Concentrated Cherry Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

475g e

Preparation and Usage

Defrost Instructions

Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate. Defrost at room temperature for 20 - 25 minutes. Serve immediately.

View all Frozen Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here