Tesco Finest Black Forest Semifreddo 475g
£6.00
£1.26/100g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (45%), Glucose Syrup, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Water, Candied Amarena Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Cherry Purée, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Concentrated Cherry Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Defrost Instructions
Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate. Defrost at room temperature for 20 - 25 minutes. Serve immediately.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a semifreddo (79g)
|Energy
|1334kJ / 321kcal
|1053kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|22.8g
|18.0g
|Saturates
|16.3g
|12.9g
|Carbohydrate
|26.0g
|20.5g
|Sugars
|16.2g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
