Air Wick Essential Oils Dazzling Berry Delight 42Ml

Air Wick Ess/Ols Dazzling Berry Delight 42ml

Air Wick Reed Diffusers use natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful long lasting fragrances and improve your home fragrance for up to 6 weeks. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home whether it's in your living room or bedroom with its nature-inspired fragrance and elegant design. Air Freshener. Airwick.

Infused with Natural Essential Oils Dazzling Berry Delight Improve your home fragrance for up to 6 weeks

Pack size: 42ML

Preparation and Usage